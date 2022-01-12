Sign up for our daily briefing

Popular word game Wordle attracts copycats

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Screenshot: Axios

Wordle, the viral once-daily online word game, has started to attract copycats, including some that charge hefty subscription prices or sell items online.

Why it matters: The popular game has a simple premise, making it easy to duplicate. Also, it's web-based, and that leaves a gap in app stores that imitators are quickly filling.

The latest: Apple has started removing some of the Wordle-like apps, per The Verge.

Be smart: The real Wordle is a simple web app, found here. It has spread rapidly in recent days as people have shared their game results on Facebook and Twitter.

Yes, but: The genre also lends itself to variants.

  • One example is Absurdle, in which your software "opponent" is able to keep changing the hidden word on you.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Biden agenda is meeting a dead end

President Biden is seen through a TelePrompTer screen on Tuesday as he calls for preserving voting rights. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Voting reform looks as unlikely this year as Build Back Better:

  • Although President Biden is now championing voting protection as the most pressing domestic issue, top Democratic lawmakers see little path to passage of anything like what the party’s base is demanding.

Why it matters: As midterm campaigning ramps up, Biden’s biggest accomplishments could well be in his rear-view mirror.

Hope King, author of Closer
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

Bob Herman
7 hours ago - Health

Medicare proposes covering controversial Alzheimer's drug, with restrictions

Aduhelm's list price for the average patient is more than $28,000 per year. Photo: Biogen

Medicare has proposed covering the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, but only for patients who enroll in a randomized clinical study.

Why it matters: Medicare is sending a signal to the pharmaceutical industry that Aduhelm — an IV medication with unproven clinical benefit, serious side effects and a $28,000 annual price tag — and other Alzheimer's drugs must show they work to gain Medicare's full coverage and payment.

