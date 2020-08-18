56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus forces rethinking of safety net for working women

Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for working women, but one prominent women's policy expert says it could provide a new opportunity to create the kinds of social supports they should have had all along.

Driving the news: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the pandemic has created a "she-cession" — a loss of jobs that has disproportionately affected women and highlighted the gaps in the safety net for working families.

  • The solutions to fill those gaps, she said, include universal child care, more funding for child care, paid sick leave, and more generous paternity and maternity leave at the federal level.
  • "Building a new infrastructure, an economy that works for all is costly, but it's worth it," Mason told Axios' Margaret Talev.

The big picture: As of the beginning of the year, women made up more than half of the non-farm workforce. But those gains have been wiped out by the pandemic, with women accounting for the majority of the jobs lost.

  • "At the start of the pandemic, women lost millions and millions of jobs. And the gains that we had made slipped away," Mason said.
  • That's largely because the service sectors were hit hardest by the virus, she said, and women are overrepresented in the service sectors.

The catch: Mason acknowledged that an agenda of universal child care, paid sick leave and other new social supports would be expensive: "It's definitely in the billions, and it could tip up to the trillions."

  • But the coronavirus has already unleashed spending on stimulus measures and extended unemployment insurance that would have been unthinkable before the pandemic, she said.
  • "There's an opportunity for us because of the pandemic to really think about what kind of policies do we need for working women and families," Mason said. "We're in a moment where we're saying the economy won't recover if you don't do these things."
  • "We should think about child care as a public good, in the same way we think about parks," she said. "You might not go every day, but it's actually a public good that benefits us all."

The bottom line, according to Mason: "You cannot have a full economic recovery without women."

Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Sara Fischer
Aug 17, 2020 - Economy & Business

Report: Black women promoted at far lower rates than white men

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new report from The Lean In Foundation, founded by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, finds that for every 100 men promoted to manager in America, only 58 Black women are promoted, despite Black women asking for promotions at the same rate.

Why it matters: "A lot of corporate diversity efforts are really focused on the very top," says Sandberg, who spoke with Axios about the report. "And while the very top is super important, you can't get to the top if you don't get that first promotion."

Caitlin Owens
8 hours ago - Health

America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most

Adapted from Karaca-Mandic, et. al, 2020, "Assessment of COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Race/Ethnicity in 12 States"; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Two new studies yet again reiterate the fact that people of color have borne the brunt of America's coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The longer we go without improving testing, protecting essential workers, updating ventilation systems, securing nursing homes or ensuring that sick people can safely isolate at home, the more already vulnerable people will continue to suffer.

