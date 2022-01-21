Sign up for our daily briefing

Women in same-gender partnerships face a double pay gap

Emily Peck
Data: The Hamilton Project; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A married female couple will bring home lower wages, on average, than an opposite-gender married couple or a same-gender male couple.

Why it matters: Women in same-gender partnerships can experience (at least) two kinds of discrimination, based on their gender and on their sexual orientation.

The latest: A new analysis from The Hamilton Project, a policy think tank at The Brookings Institution, offers new info, delving into five years of Census data on same-gender household income. Findings:

  • Male same-gender married couples earned $121,000 in income, on average.
  • Meanwhile, female same-gender married households made $93,000, or slightly less than the average household income for different-gender couples.

Of note: The small difference between female same-gender married couples and opposite-gender couples was especially surprising because female partnerships are more likely dual-income (both women working), said Lauren Bauer, a fellow at Brookings, who co-authored the paper.

  • 88% of female same-gender married households are dual income, compared to 78% of male-female marriages, according to the data.
  • "Two women in a couple will experience two gender gaps, and that’s a big part of the difference," said M. V. Lee Badgett, an economics professor at University of Massachusetts, Amherst and author of The Economic Case for LGBT Equality: Why Fair and Equal Treatment Benefits Us All

What's next: More research. The Census only started collecting reliable info on same-gender households in 2015, after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. Bauer said they're only scratching the surface here.

Ina Fried, author of Login
19 mins ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Microsoft's metaverse maneuvering

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Microsoft is pitching investors and regulators that its $68 billion Activision Blizzard deal is all about the metaverse, that nebulous buzzword taking the tech world by storm.

What they're saying: By my colleague Stephen Totilo's count, Nadella used the word "metaverse" at least five times in his conference call discussing the deal. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick mentioned the metaverse four times, while Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer used the term twice.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden administration raises minimum wage for federal employees to $15

A poster demanding a federal $15-per-hour minimum wage seen near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 26, 2021. Photo: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal agencies are being directed to raise the minimum wages for government employees to $15 an hour, according to new guidance from the Office of Personnel Management shared first with Axios.

Why it matters: The guidance will impact almost 70,000 federal employees, most of which work at the Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Veterans Affairs. OMP is directing agencies to implement the new wage by Jan. 30.

Kate Marino, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Federal Reserve is open to creating a digital dollar

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Federal Reserve finally released a much-delayed paper yesterday opining on the pros and cons of developing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), but without coming to any firm conclusions.

Why it matters: Around the world, there are now 23 CBDCs either in pilot or formally launched. They have morphed from a theoretical concept into real-world digital cash, changing the way governments and millions of people use money — but not in the U.S.

