In mayors' offices, men far outnumber women

Kim Hart
Data: Axios research; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Out of the 50 largest U.S. cities, only 15 have female mayors. That proportion stays the same when looking at the largest 100 cities: 70% of mayors are men.

The big picture: Women are running for office at every level of government. Although Elizabeth Warren's withdrawal effectively ended the chance of electing a woman to the presidency this year, there's progress elsewhere.

  • Congress counts its highest number of women after the 2018 elections and, as of last month, 584 women were running or likely to run in House races, an increase from 437 two years ago, per the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Yes, but: Men still far outnumber women as mayors.

  • Women I spoke with this week at the National League of Cities conference told me it's not out of lack of interest. Many women are very engaged in their communities and are passionate about making them better.
  • At the municipal level, there are plenty of ways to have an impact outside of the mayors' office. Women are represented on city councils, county commissions, school boards, and the offices of city managers and economic development.

What to watch: Female mayors, while still in the minority, are recognizable names in municipal politics.

  • Seattle's Jenny Durkan, Chicago's Lori Lightfoot, Tampa's Jane Castor and Washington D.C.'s Muriel Bowser, for example, are getting attention for tackling tough problems.

Margaret TalevNaomi Shavin

International Women's Day and the glass ceiling

Data: Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Women running for national and state office may be on track to break the record-setting runs and gains of 2018, as Republicans try to catch up with their Democratic counterparts.

Yes, but: The Super Tuesday results, and Elizabeth Warren's withdrawal, effectively ended any chance that this will be the year a woman wins the presidency. On International Women's Day this weekend, it's worth remembering that the struggle to reach the White House masks a lot of real progress at lower levels.

Rashaan Ayesh

Female protesters often lead to effective mass movements

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images, and ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Gender-based violence, WhatsApp message taxes and the rising cost of bread have set off some of the largest protests in the past year, and women were among the first in the streets, often risking their personal safety.

Driving the news: Women in Mexico have organized "A Day Without Us," a national strike on March 9, to coincide with International Women's Day. Women are encouraged to "disappear": to stay at home, away from work, out of stores and off the streets to highlight their vital role, The New York Times writes.

Mike Allen

Rahm Emanuel on why mayors matter

Cover via Knopf

Rahm Emanuel — former Chicago mayor, now an ABC News contributor — draws on his own experiments, plus conversations with other innovative mayors, for "The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World," out Tuesday:

Just when the federal government is distant, the local government is intimate. Just when the federal government is dysfunctional, the local government is impactful. Just when the federal government is indifferent, the local government is immediate.
Local governments are politically stable when our national governments are anything but.
