"We believe it's a groundbreaking and historic deal. I'm proud of the players; they bargained hard, they unified, they brought attention to so many important topics."

— WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Highlights:

Money: The average cash compensation will reach nearly $130,000 and top players will be able to earn upwards of $500,000.

The average cash compensation will reach nearly $130,000 and top players will be able to earn upwards of $500,000. Benefits: Players will receive a full salary while on maternity leave and an annual child care stipend of $5,000.

Players will receive a full salary while on maternity leave and an annual child care stipend of $5,000. Living: The league's teams, which provide housing, will now guarantee two-bedroom apartments for players with children.

The league's teams, which provide housing, will now guarantee two-bedroom apartments for players with children. Travel: Players will still have to fly commercial (rather than charter), but they'll finally get their own individual hotel rooms.

Between the lines: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in 2018 that the WNBA had lost more than $10 million in each year of its operation, a figure that has been pointed to in the past as a reason to keep salaries low.

Yes, but: As WSJ's Rachel Bachman points out, "what are seen as troubling financial losses in fledgling women's leagues are often seen in men's leagues as investments."

As WSJ's Rachel Bachman points out, "what are seen as troubling financial losses in fledgling women's leagues are often seen in men's leagues as investments." For instance, Major League Soccer — which averaged the same number of viewers (246,000) for regular-season games on ESPN last year as the WNBA did — is losing more than $100 million annually because it's investing in players (the average base salary in 2019 was $345,867), and nobody bats an eye.

The bottom line per NYT's Howard Megdal: "The implications of the agreement stretch far beyond basketball at a time when women around the world are demanding increased pay and benefits, on their own merit and as a challenge to historically unequal pay that leaves them earning less than men for similar work."

