WNBA raises $75 million for digital transformation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
The Women's National Basketball Association on Thursday announced the first outside investment in its 25-year history.
Why it matters: Even though fan interest and TV ratings are on the rise, the economics of women's pro basketball remains challenging.
- The total investment was $75 million, from longtime partner Nike and a group of more than two dozen individuals.
- Notable participants include Condoleezza Rice, Michael Dell, Laurene Powell Jobs and Joe Tsai.
What they're saying: Proceeds will be used to transform existing marketing efforts, particularly via digital platforms.
- "Our research has shown that fans of women's sports are the most digitally savvy, because they've traditionally had to work so hard to find content," WNBA investor Angela Ruggiero, a former Olympian who now leads the Sports Innovation Lab, said.
- "This investment will help the W continue to move toward where those fans are, and also to better connect with an existing market that's still untapped."
- Nike said its investment is separate from its WNBA sponsorship, and it likely will give the apparel maker greater control over how the league connects with consumers — something Nike excels at.
The big picture: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in 2018 that the WNBA was unprofitable, with his league subsidizing the WNBA's $10 million average annual loss.
- More recent data hasn't been made publicly available, except that the WNBA hasn't reached financial thresholds that would trigger revenue sharing with players.
- The WNBA launched with eight teams and eventually expanded to 16, but is currently at 12. There have been some calls for new teams to be added, including because that could generate new franchise fees for the league.
The bottom line: Sports has become a trendy place for investors to park big dollars, particularly as streaming and digital content have created new avenues for growth.