Coronavirus causes delay in WNBA season and training camps

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The WNBA announced Friday it is postponing the start of its training camps and season, previously scheduled to begin on May 15.

The state of play: The postponement of the 2020 Olympics also gives the league flexibility to delay the season since players were slated to take July off to participate in the Tokyo Games. The WNBA, the longest-running professional female sports league, plans to hold a virtual draft April 17, AP reports.

"This virtual draft allows players who have worked so hard to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called and provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters in anticipation of the day that we are able to move forward with our season."
— WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement
  • New York City and Seattle both have WNBA teams and are two coronavirus hotspots in the U.S. Per Ap: “One of the [Seattle] Storm’s homes for the season, the Angel of the Winds Arena, is being used as a coronavirus isolation site.”
  • Engelbert told the AP last week that she thinks the WNBA could resume its season before the NBA and other sports leagues because it has fewer teams and players.

Kendall Baker

NFL players' union approves new labor agreement with 17-game season

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After months of negotiations, a narrow majority of players voted to approve a new 10-year labor deal that will shape the NFL over the next decade.

Why it matters: The new collective bargaining agreement will allow the NFL to expand its regular season from 16 to 17 games as early as 2021 and expand the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams starting this season.

Jeff Tracy

The last baseball players standing during the coronavirus shutdown

Players celebrate after a preseason NPB game played behind closed doors last month. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images

With sports shut down almost universally, the two best baseball leagues outside MLB — Japan's NPB and South Korea's KBO — are still soldiering on, with numerous restrictions and safety measures in place, of course.

The state of play: NPB teams are playing preseason games in empty stadiums, and the league just set April 24 as the target date for its regular season to begin (likely without fans). KBO teams are playing intrasquad scrimmages while the league's preseason is suspended, but like MLB, its regular season start date remains a mystery.

Kendall Baker

Mark Cuban predicts social media explosion from bored athletes

Mark Cuban reacts to a call as the Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas in January. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, who quickly announced that he'd pay workers "as if the games happened" during the NBA shutdown, spoke with Axios by email yesterday.

The big picture: The cancellation of sports due to the coronavirus — the NBA, March Madness, MLB spring training and more — is what has hit some Americans the hardest, serving as a reality check as to just how serious this situation is.

