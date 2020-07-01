46 mins ago - Health

Wisconsin senator: U.S. "overreacted" to coronavirus pandemic

The country "overreacted" in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told Axios' Mike Allen during a virtual event on Wednesday.

What Johnson's saying: "[I]n hindsight, I think we overreacted. We closed too much of our economy down, and I don't think we focused enough on what we needed to do: isolate the sick, quarantine them, protect the vulnerable."

  • "At the same time, elected officials. I'm not overly critical ... they've had to make really tough decisions with imperfect information."
  • "The first assumption we all made is that COVID is nobody's fault. It's basically an act of God. And so the businesses that are suffering ... it's not their fault."

The big picture: Johnson said the government needs to look at ways to recapitalize businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic. He says financial support from the government needs to be as inclusive as possible.

  • "We really need to be taking a look at some program or programs ... to potentially restore capital to viable businesses that can reopen. But those same businesses need to have some kind of game plan."
  • "We need to make sure they have the financial resources to restore the capital so they can reopen."

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian officials in Victoria announced Wednesday some 300,000 people in suburbs north of the state capital Melbourne will go into lockdown for a month from midnight amid soaring cases, per the Guardian.

Zoom in: While other states have reported single-digit or zero cases for weeks, officials in Victoria are concerned there may be a second wave of infections, as it reported another 64 cases on Wednesday. The Australian army is conducting a massive suburban testing blitz in Melbourne. Victorian residents "will be confined to home except for grocery shopping, health appointments, work or caregiving, and exercise" under the new restrictions, the Guardian notes.

Orion Rummler
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: More than 50% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

Virginia and Delaware shut bars as U.S. coronavirus cases surge

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a news conference on June 4 in Richmond. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The governors of Virginia and Delaware announced on Tuesday they were adjusting plans to restart their economies from restrictive measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: They join several other states in readjusting or pausing reopening plans in response to soaring COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

