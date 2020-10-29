Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from account meant to help Trump

$2.3 million was recently stolen from a Wisconsin GOP account meant to aid President Trump's re-election campaign, Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told the AP on Thursday.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is polling ahead in Wisconsin, which is a vital battle ground state in November's election. Although Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden is currently favored to win the state in FiveThirtyEight's latest forecast.

What they're saying: “There’s no doubt RPW is now at a disadvantage with that money being gone,” Hitt told the AP, adding that the GOP needs funds to make quick decisions late in the race.

Catch up quick: The state's Republican Party first noticed suspicious activity last Thursday and has contacted the FBI, per AP.