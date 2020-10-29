Wisconsin GOP says hackers stole $2.3 million from account meant to help Trump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

$2.3 million was recently stolen from a Wisconsin GOP account meant to aid President Trump's re-election campaign, Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told the AP on Thursday.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is polling ahead in Wisconsin, which is a vital battle ground state in November's election. Although Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden is currently favored to win the state in FiveThirtyEight's latest forecast.

What they're saying: “There’s no doubt RPW is now at a disadvantage with that money being gone,” Hitt told the AP, adding that the GOP needs funds to make quick decisions late in the race.

Catch up quick: The state's Republican Party first noticed suspicious activity last Thursday and has contacted the FBI, per AP.

  • Hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were sending direct mail for Trump’s reelection campaign, alongside merchandise like pro-Trump hats.
  • Hitt said that the invoices were altered so that hackers received the money instead of the vendors after the GOP paid up.

Ursula Perano
Oct 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan as coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 7-point lead in Michigan and 17-point lead in Wisconsin against President Trump just days ahead of the general election.

Why it matters: Both swing states are vital for the candidates — but particularly for Trump, who's been floundering in state and national polling for weeks. Moreover, the surge for Biden comes as both Michigan and Wisconsin grapple with rising coronavirus case numbers as America approaches a potential winter wave of positive tests.

Axios
Oct 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats sound alarm on mail-in votes

Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Democrats are calling a last-minute audible on mail-in voting after last night's Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan are urging voters to return absentee ballots to election clerks’ offices or drop boxes. They are warning that the USPS may not be able to deliver ballots by the Election Day deadline.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
Oct 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP's monstrous math problem

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans, win or lose next week, face a big — and growing — math problem.

The state of play: They're relying almost exclusively on a shrinking demographic (white men), living in shrinking areas (small, rural towns), creating a reliance on people with shrinking incomes (white workers without college degrees) to survive.

