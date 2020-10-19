Wisconsin judge reimposes capacity limit on indoor venues amid COVID surge

A Wisconsin judge on Monday reimposed a previous order from Gov. Tony Evers (D) limiting the number of people who can gather indoors in bars, restaurants, and other places to 25% capacity.

Why it matters: Wisconsin, a swing state for the presidential elections, is facing one of the worst coronavirus surges in the country, with a record 1,090 people hospitalized as of Sunday. The state also hit new records last week for daily COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The big picture: The Tavern League of Wisconsin, an alcohol trade association, had argued in a lawsuit that the state government overstepped its authority and forced a "de facto closure" of the 5,000 bars, restaurants and taverns that it represents. A judge temporarily blocked the capacity order on Oct. 14, but it was reinstated on Monday.

