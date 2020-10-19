2 hours ago - Health

Wisconsin judge reimposes capacity limit on indoor venues amid COVID surge

Police stand guard outside of a rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Wisconsin judge on Monday reimposed a previous order from Gov. Tony Evers (D) limiting the number of people who can gather indoors in bars, restaurants, and other places to 25% capacity.

Why it matters: Wisconsin, a swing state for the presidential elections, is facing one of the worst coronavirus surges in the country, with a record 1,090 people hospitalized as of Sunday. The state also hit new records last week for daily COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The big picture: The Tavern League of Wisconsin, an alcohol trade association, had argued in a lawsuit that the state government overstepped its authority and forced a "de facto closure" of the 5,000 bars, restaurants and taverns that it represents. A judge temporarily blocked the capacity order on Oct. 14, but it was reinstated on Monday.

Go deeper: 8 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

8 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

8 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Montana, West Virginia, and Wyoming surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Cases and hospitalizations are rising in Michigan, a state that initially fought the pandemic with strict mitigation efforts, alongside states that took less action against the spread of the virus this spring.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew WitherspoonSam Baker
9 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking ProjectHarvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus hospitalizations are increasing in 39 states, and are at or near their all-time peak in 16.

The big picture: No state is anywhere near the worst-case situation of not having enough capacity to handle its COVID-19 outbreak. But rising hospitalization rates are a sign that things are getting worse, at a dangerous time, and a reminder that this virus can do serious harm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" on campaign call.
  2. Health: Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise — 8 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  3. States: Wisconsin judge reimposes capacity limit on indoor venues.
  4. Business: Consumer confidence surveys show Americans are getting nervousHow China's economy bounced back from coronavirus.
  5. Sports: We've entered the era of limited fan attendance.
  6. Education: Why education technology can’t save remote learning.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!