1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin governor calls for last-minute primary election delay

Fadel Allassan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is moving to replace in-person voting in his state's primary election, slated for Tuesday, with an all mail-in election.

Details: Evers is calling the state lawmakers into a special session on Saturday to take up legislation on the issue, which would adopt a May 26 deadline to return ballots. The announcement comes after a judge declined to delay the primary, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

  • Evers' previous hesitance to delay in-person voting for Tuesday's election had angered his fellow Democrats, per Politico.

What he's saying:

“[I]f, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing [to] do our part, too. So, today I announced that I am calling the Legislature into a special session to do its part—just as all of us are—to help keep our neighbors, our families, and our communities safe.”
— Evers, in a news release

Fadel Allassan

Judge declines to delay Wisconsin April 7 primary, extends absentee deadline

Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday declined to delay Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Why it matters: Wisconsin is the only state scheduled to vote next Tuesday that has not yet delayed its primary.

Jacob Knutson

Sanders urges Wisconsin to delay April 7 primary

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders called for Wisconsin to delay its April 7 primaries to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from his campaign on Wednesday.

Why it matters: So far, 14 states and one territory have postponed their primaries because of the pandemic, but Wisconsin has held firm to its date.

Axios

Wisconsin primary to continue as scheduled, as other states delay due to coronavirus

Photo: Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

Wisconsin's April 7 presidential primary will not be postponed, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, as 13 other states have delayed voting or made changes to promote social distancing to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: 23 other states and the District of Columbia haven't held primaries yet. The White House is recommending, for now, that Americans practice social distancing and gather in groups of no more than 10 people — while nearly 40 states have issued stay-at-home orders.

