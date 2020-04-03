Wisconsin governor calls for last-minute primary election delay

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is moving to replace in-person voting in his state's primary election, slated for Tuesday, with an all mail-in election.

Details: Evers is calling the state lawmakers into a special session on Saturday to take up legislation on the issue, which would adopt a May 26 deadline to return ballots. The announcement comes after a judge declined to delay the primary, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Evers' previous hesitance to delay in-person voting for Tuesday's election had angered his fellow Democrats, per Politico.

What he's saying:

“[I]f, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing [to] do our part, too. So, today I announced that I am calling the Legislature into a special session to do its part—just as all of us are—to help keep our neighbors, our families, and our communities safe.”



— Evers, in a news release