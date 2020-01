A "sprawling winter storm" that's creating hazardous travel conditions across the Midwest and Great Lakes region has caused at least one death, and it's set to spread the Northeast on Sunday, the National Weather Service warns.

What's happening: Frigid temperatures were set to sweep east into Sunday and Monday, with the coldest conditions in the Midwest, with heavy snow forecast across the Great Lakes and further north along with blizzard conditions in Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas.