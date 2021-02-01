New York City and New Jersey declared states of emergency and Philadelphia issued a "snow emergency" Sunday night, as a monster snowstorm that pummeled parts of California and the Midwest began to hit the Northeast.

The big picture: The storm system is expected to impact about 110 million people with heavy snow, rain and strong winds. With up to 18 inches of snow forecast for parts of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directed agencies to mobilize emergency response resources. COVID-19 vaccinations were postponed in New York, N.J. and Washington D.C.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

A person passes people iIn Brooklyn's enclosed outdoor dining structure during a Jan. 31 snowstorm in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Snow falls on the statue of former Philadelphia Flyers owner and COO Ed Snider before the Flyers' game against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 31. Photo:Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

A snow plow clears streets during a Winter Storm Warning in Chicago on Jan. 30. Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Snowkiters sail across Lake Minnetonka on Jan. 30 in Wayzata, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images