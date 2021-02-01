Sign up for our daily briefing
The scene on Jan. 31 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which is expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow during the first major snowstorm of 2021. The storm system forced President Biden to reschedule his planned Feb. 1 State Department visit. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
New York City and New Jersey declared states of emergency and Philadelphia issued a "snow emergency" Sunday night, as a monster snowstorm that pummeled parts of California and the Midwest began to hit the Northeast.
The big picture: The storm system is expected to impact about 110 million people with heavy snow, rain and strong winds. With up to 18 inches of snow forecast for parts of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directed agencies to mobilize emergency response resources. COVID-19 vaccinations were postponed in New York, N.J. and Washington D.C.