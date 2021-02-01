Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Major winter storm takes aim at Northeast after lashing Midwest

The scene on Jan. 31 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which is expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow during the first major snowstorm of 2021. The storm system forced President Biden to reschedule his planned Feb. 1 State Department visit. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

New York City and New Jersey declared states of emergency and Philadelphia issued a "snow emergency" Sunday night, as a monster snowstorm that pummeled parts of California and the Midwest began to hit the Northeast.

The big picture: The storm system is expected to impact about 110 million people with heavy snow, rain and strong winds. With up to 18 inches of snow forecast for parts of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directed agencies to mobilize emergency response resources. COVID-19 vaccinations were postponed in New York, N.J. and Washington D.C.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
A person passes people iIn Brooklyn's enclosed outdoor dining structure during a Jan. 31 snowstorm in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Snow falls on the statue of former Philadelphia Flyers owner and COO Ed Snider before the Flyers' game against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 31. Photo:Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
A snow plow clears streets during a Winter Storm Warning in Chicago on Jan. 30. Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Snowkiters sail across Lake Minnetonka on Jan. 30 in Wayzata, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
People throw snowballs on Manhattan Beach, California, following winter storms that blanketed the region with rain, snow, and hail, on Jan. 29. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca FalconerMaria Arias
Updated 6 hours ago - World

In photos: Over 5,000 arrested during Navalny protests in Russia

Police detain protesters during an unauthorized protest rally against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow Sunday. Yulia Navalny, the activist's wife, was among over 1,500 people detained in the city, per AP. She was released after a few hours. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Over 5,000 demonstrators were detained in major Russian cities Sunday, as authorities cracked down on people who defied orders and protested against the detention of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, monitoring groups said.

Why it matters: Navalny's detention has united Russians from a variety of backgrounds, including those who are against his politics, to protest the authoritarian leadership of President Vladimir Putin, per the New York Times.

  • Russian prosecutors have demanded that social media platforms censor calls to join protests, AP notes.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Myanmar's military takes power in coup after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a hostipal in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. Photo: Thet Aung/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military TV station announced Monday the army has declared a one-year state of emergency after taking power and detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other top ruling party leaders.

Why it matters: The coup comes after escalating tensions between the civilian government and the military following last November's elections, which Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won.

Jeff Tracy
7 hours ago - Sports

Washington Football Team president: I don’t think our name is “that weird”

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright concedes there are mixed views around the interim name for the NFL franchise, but told Jim VandeHei in an "Axios on HBO" interview that he doesn't "think it's that weird."

The big picture: The WFT changed their name in 2020 after years of complaints that the old one was a racial slur. Wright was hired after the name change.

