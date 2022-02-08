U.S. cross-country skier Jessie Diggins makes history with Olympic bronze

Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic medal in cross-country skiing, taking bronze in the women's sprint freestyle event on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's another history-making Olympic moment for Diggins, who helped secure the first-ever U.S. team gold in cross-country skiing at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Details: Sweden took gold and silver with Jonna Sundling coming in first and Maja Dahlqvist placing second at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Diggin's teammate Rosie Brennan finished just behind her in fourth.

What she's saying: Ahead of this year's Winter Games, Diggins told Sports Illustrated that that she was focused "trying really hard not to get stuck on the results.”

Go deeper: