WinRed, the online Republican fundraising platform designed to counter Democrats' ActBlue, has raised $450 million since launching a year ago today.

Why it matters: WinRed takes an ecumenical approach, sweeping in everyone from the Trump campaign to congressional leaders to GOP renegades.

By the numbers:

850 campaigns currently raise money through the platform.

100% of state Republican parties and 85% of House and Senate members use WinRed.

Average donation: $38.

370,000 donors were converted to volunteers.

The 24-hour record: $14 million on June 14, President Trump's birthday.

WinRed President Gerrit Lansing told me: "Everywhere around us, the pace of change is accelerating. And very few people are prepared for the amount of change coming to politics. WinRed is a ... platform designed for this new era."