Politics & Policy

WinRed has transformed GOP fundraising in the last year

Mike Allen

WinRed, the online Republican fundraising platform designed to counter Democrats' ActBlue, has raised $450 million since launching a year ago today.

Why it matters: WinRed takes an ecumenical approach, sweeping in everyone from the Trump campaign to congressional leaders to GOP renegades.

By the numbers:

  • 850 campaigns currently raise money through the platform.
  • 100% of state Republican parties and 85% of House and Senate members use WinRed.
  • Average donation: $38.
  • 370,000 donors were converted to volunteers.
  • The 24-hour record: $14 million on June 14, President Trump's birthday.

WinRed President Gerrit Lansing told me: "Everywhere around us, the pace of change is accelerating. And very few people are prepared for the amount of change coming to politics. WinRed is a ... platform designed for this new era."



Sam Baker
Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

Mike Allen
Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump's new wakeup call

Jason Miller talks to reporters at Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Besides Fox News and the CIA, President Trump now has another morning briefer, according to Republican sources: Jason Miller, a new top official at Trump's campaign, gives him a fill on what's driving the political day.

Why it matters: Trump, who prizes familiarity, is comfortable with Miller. Aides hope that if Trump is reassured that his team has a plan, he'll be less likely to try to take every element of the campaign into his own hands.

Scott Rosenberg
Technology

Why Trump's visa ban makes Silicon Valley fume

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As loud as the fight has been between the Trump administration and Big Tech over charges the industry censors conservatives, the White House's move to extend a ban on skilled-worker visas used widely by tech companies hits Silicon Valley closer to home.

The big picture: In a global tech economy where China and other countries threaten to surpass the U.S. in fields like artificial intelligence, 5G networking and automation, American CEOs treasure what they see as Silicon Valley's brain-and-innovation edge, and fear Trump's order will undermine that advantage.

