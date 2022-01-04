Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. sells minority stake

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to an unnamed media company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a hot target for acquisitions, as streamers look to bolster their content offerings.
- Deal terms were not immediately available. The investment was first reported by The Information.
Catch up quick: Westbrook was founded two and a half years ago by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, producer Miguel Melendez and investor Ko Yada.
- The studio produces premium content across film and television. It also is home to Red Table Talk Productions, the creator of the Emmy Award-winning talk show Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans.
- Westbrook also has a a direct-to-consumer business consumer products business called Good Goods.
The big picture: Staggs and Mayer are on a buying spree. In the past year, the duo has acquired three studios via its new venture, including:
- Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which sold for $900 million in August
- Moonbug Entertainment, a UK-based digital content company that's home to the YouTube streaming hit "Cocomelon," which sold roughly $3 billion in November
- Faraway Road Productions, the content studio behind Fauda, which reportedly sold for less than $50 million in December
The big picture: Streaming has sparked a flurry of consolidation in the TV and film production.
- Amazon announced in May it would acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including debt.
- LeBron James' entertainment firm, SpringHill Company, sold a significant minority stake at $725 million valuation in October.
- Other smaller studios like A24 and Legendary are also rumored to be in deal talks.