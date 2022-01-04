Sign up for our daily briefing

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. sells minority stake

Sara Fischer

Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to an unnamed media company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a hot target for acquisitions, as streamers look to bolster their content offerings.

  • Deal terms were not immediately available. The investment was first reported by The Information.

Catch up quick: Westbrook was founded two and a half years ago by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, producer Miguel Melendez and investor Ko Yada.

  • The studio produces premium content across film and television. It also is home to Red Table Talk Productions, the creator of the Emmy Award-winning talk show Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans.
  • Westbrook also has a a direct-to-consumer business consumer products business called Good Goods.

The big picture: Staggs and Mayer are on a buying spree. In the past year, the duo has acquired three studios via its new venture, including:

  • Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which sold for $900 million in August
  • Moonbug Entertainment, a UK-based digital content company that's home to the YouTube streaming hit "Cocomelon," which sold roughly $3 billion in November
  • Faraway Road Productions, the content studio behind Fauda, which reportedly sold for less than $50 million in December

The big picture: Streaming has sparked a flurry of consolidation in the TV and film production.

  • Amazon announced in May it would acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including debt.
  • LeBron James' entertainment firm, SpringHill Company, sold a significant minority stake at $725 million valuation in October.
  • Other smaller studios like A24 and Legendary are also rumored to be in deal talks.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee to request Sean Hannity's cooperation

Sean Hannity. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to ask Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plan tells Axios.

Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

