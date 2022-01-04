Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. sells minority stake

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to an unnamed media company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a hot target for acquisitions, as streamers look to bolster their content offerings.

Deal terms were not immediately available. The investment was first reported by The Information.

Catch up quick: Westbrook was founded two and a half years ago by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, producer Miguel Melendez and investor Ko Yada.

The studio produces premium content across film and television. It also is home to Red Table Talk Productions, the creator of the Emmy Award-winning talk show Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Westbrook also has a a direct-to-consumer business consumer products business called Good Goods.

The big picture: Staggs and Mayer are on a buying spree. In the past year, the duo has acquired three studios via its new venture, including:

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, which sold for $900 million in August

Moonbug Entertainment, a UK-based digital content company that's home to the YouTube streaming hit "Cocomelon," which sold roughly $3 billion in November

Faraway Road Productions, the content studio behind Fauda, which reportedly sold for less than $50 million in December

