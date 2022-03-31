The Academy launched Wednesday "disciplinary proceedings" against Will Smith and said it asked him to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Chris Rock on stage, but he refused.

Driving the news: Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident while accepting his Best Actor Oscar on Sunday, and a day later to comedian Rock, who made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's, alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

What they're saying: The Academy said in an emailed statement it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings" against Smith for "violations" of the standards of conduct, "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity" of the organization.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the Academy added. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

Worth noting: Smith was presented with his Oscar after the incident with Rock.

Meanwhile, Rock said at a show in Boston, Massachusetts, he's "still processing what happened," but will talk about it at some point and "it'll be funny," per the Independent.

What's next: "At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct," per the Academy's statement.