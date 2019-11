In an interview with Alexi McCammond for "Axios on HBO," GOP Rep. Will Hurd warned that "there won't be a Republican Party" if it doesn't start to look more like the rest of the country.

The big picture: Hurd is the only black Republican in the House. The Senate also has only one black Republican — South Carolina's Sen. Tim Scott. The party is otherwise overwhelmingly white — a stark contrast to the Democratic Party, which has significantly diversified itself in recent years.