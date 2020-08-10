50 mins ago - Sports

The college football season is on the brink

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Power 5 commissioners held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the growing concern that fall sports can't be played because of COVID-19.

Driving the news: The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first FBS league to postpone fall sports and move them to the spring, and there are rumblings that Power 5 conferences are ready to follow suit.

What they're saying: Athletic directors and industry sources do not sound hopeful about playing football this fall.

  • "In the next 72 hours, college football is going to come to a complete stop," one source told Sports Illustrated.
  • "I think it's inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall]," one Power 5 athletic director told CBS Sports.
  • "It feels like no one wants to [postpone the season], but it's reaching the point where someone is going to have to," one Power 5 administrator told ESPN.

The other side: Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence is among several high-profile players who voiced their desire to play the fall season.

  • "Football is a safe haven for so many people," he tweeted on Sunday. "We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football."
  • "Having a season also incentivizes players being safe ... Without the season, as we've seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions."

The big picture: Following Lawrence's tweets, a dozen players from all five major conferences released a joint statement, expressing their desire to play the 2020 season, while laying out their plans to form a players' association in the future.

"We got down to talking and agreed that both of our goals are aligned with each other. We all want to play this year. We just want to make sure players have a say in this thing."
— Stanford DE Dylan Boles

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Sports

MLB postpones Cardinals-Pirates series over coronavirus outbreak

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates seventh inning at Busch Stadium on July 25 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced in a statement Sunday that it has postponed the St. Louis Cardinals' three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, set to start Monday, because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: St. Louis has had 13 games in a row postponed after seven players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The MLB announced Friday another Cardinals staff member and two more players tested positive for the virus. The MLB said "in light of the most recent positive test results," the league and the Cardinals "believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play."

Go deeper: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything

Dion Rabouin
37 mins ago - Economy & Business

The transformation of the Fed

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Reserve is undergoing an overhaul. Conceived to keep inflation in check and oversee the country's money supply, the central bank is now essentially directing the economy and moving away from worries about rising prices.

What we're hearing: The move to act less quickly and forcefully to tamp down on inflation has been in the works for years, but some economists fear that the Fed is moving too far from its original mandate.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber CEO proposes "benefits funds" for gig workers

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called for establishing "benefits funds" for gig workers in a New York Times op-ed out Monday.

Why it matters: Gig workers, who remain independent contractors and not employees, have long pushed companies like Uber for benefits comparable to those received by traditional workers. The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant economic strain has broadened those calls.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow