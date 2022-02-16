Nearly 1 billion devices in Comcast internet customer households connected to WiFi in 2021, according to a new report Wednesday from the company.

Why it matters: The data load WiFi networks carry is only expected to increase as the use of connected devices for health monitoring, streaming and smart home tech grows.

By the numbers: The number of devices connected to Comcast WiFi households increased 12X from 2018 to 2021, according to the report.

Health devices were the fastest-growing category, with more than 49 million smartwatches and fitness trackers connected to WiFi, a 39X increase from 2018.

Smartphones were the dominant connected device — nearly 347 million in 2021 accounting for nearly one-third of all devices.

On average, Comcast customers had at least one gaming console connected to WiFi. More than 36 million consoles were reportedly connected to WiFi, representing a 15X increase from 2018.

The fine print: The report is based on a survey of 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18 and older, conducted in November 2021 by Wakefield Research.