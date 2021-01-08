Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Why some experts want to relax vaccine prioritization

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Some political leaders and public health experts are rethinking strict prioritization for coronavirus vaccines, suggesting that it might make more sense to simply try to administer as many doses as possible as quickly as possible.

Why it matters: Especially while supplies are still limited, there's an inherent tension between trying to focus first on the people most at risk from the virus — including those most likely to spread it — and getting shots into arms at maximum speed.

Driving the news: Nationwide, only about 29% of the doses delivered to the states have been administered, according to Bloomberg.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has spared controversy by saying he’ll propose a criminal penalty on health care providers who don’t follow state guidance on who should get vaccines, per Syracuse.com.
  • The French government announced this week that the vaccine would be offered in more places and to a broader group of people, after a sluggish rollout, per the Post.
  • Israel, which has the highest per-capita vaccination rate in the world so far, made everyone over 60 eligible for the first round of vaccines, per The Times of Israel.

What they're saying “There has to be this change in paradigm from being very, very measured to realizing we’re kind of in a warlike situation — we have to move as fast possible,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

  • “It would be much better to move quickly and end up vaccinating some lower-priority people than to let vaccines sit around while states try to micromanage this process,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said this week, per NBC.
  • Surgeon General Jerome Adams echoed this sentiment, saying that if states have exhausted the demand from one priority group or one location, they should quickly move to the next one.

Between the lines: The two authorized vaccines in the U.S. must be used within hours after they're removed from subzero storage, the Washington Post reports, and each vaccine has multiple doses in one vial.

  • Some of the groups most vulnerable to the virus — who are likely to be high up the priority list — are also the most vaccine-hesitant.
  • The first round of vaccinations were focused on health care workers and nursing home residents, all of whom are physically concentrated and therefore easy to reach — but even that part of the process has still been uneven, and experts say enforcing any kind of prioritization will only get harder from here.

Yes, but: “You don’t want any doses of vaccine to be wasted, and so if strict adherence to a distribution schedule would lead some doses of vaccine to be thrown away, then you have to add some more flexibility into the system," said Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

  • "I am concerned, though, that some may be moving too quickly to...opening the floodgates to anyone who wants a vaccine, because the prioritization is really important," he said. "If you make the system too open to those who are not in priority groups, you run the risk of developing, in a sense, a two-tiered system.”

“If we don’t start planning now and working with the community-based organizations that already work with these groups and reach these populations, the logjams we see now will be nothing compared to when the vaccine is rolled out to the broader public,” said Nina Schwalbe, a professor at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health.

The bottom line: “The current logjams do not bode well for protecting those most vulnerable when we move beyond ‘Phase 1,’” Schwalbe said.

Dave Lawler, author of World
11 hours ago - World

Countries begin to line up for Chinese and Russian vaccines

Data: Axios research; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Serbia joined Argentina, Belarus and Russia this week to be among the first countries to approve and administer Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The big picture: Russia has blazed its own course in the vaccine race, relying entirely on a single, state-funded vaccine that was given emergency authorization before much data was available about its effectiveness.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
14 hours ago - Science

Fauci says vaccine rollout’s "bumps and hiccups” won’t last long

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: the Washington Post, Pool/Getty Images

Despite the slow roll out of vaccines so far, NIAID director Anthony Fauci says the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will ramp up fast enough that Americans should see "a degree of normality in the fall."

Driving the news: President-elect Biden is planning a program that will have "much more interaction between the federal government and the states than there are right now" in order to reach his goal of 1 million vaccines a day for 100 days, Fauci tells Axios.

Shawna Chen
14 hours ago - Health

China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine 78% effective in Brazil trials

São Paulo Gov. Joao Doria holds a box of the CoronaVac vaccine during a press conference. Photo: Alexandre Schneider via Getty Images

A coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac is 78% effective, Brazil officials announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Regulators in other countries are closely following the Phase 3 trials in Brazil. If the vaccine is approved for use, it could help fill a gap in access to coronavirus vaccines for many low- and middle-income countries.

