Why one startup CEO lets employees cash out every year

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Pipe, a revenue-based lending startup, has started to let its employees sell some of their equity each year through company-managed secondary sales on the AngelList platform.

Why it matters: Shareholder liquidity continues to be a challenge for tech startups as companies remain private longer than ever before.

“I actually think that at a growth stage, companies need to start thinking like public companies,” Pipe co-founder and CEO Harry Hurst tells Axios of the need to provide more employee liquidity opportunities.

What’s new: Since publicly debuting its services for startup secondary sales in September, AngelList is now adding features that let companies automate these on a recurring basis.

  • While AngelList can help companies fill out rounds with additional buyers, it doesn't see itself as a marketplace for startup stock and companies typically already have buyers in mind.

As large private tech companies take longer to go public, many employees find themselves unable to leave if they can't afford to exercise their vested equity (and the big tax bill that often follows).

  • At the same time, startups have been apprehensive about letting employees freely sell their stock and losing control over their cap tables.
  • Some startups also view the illiquid stock as an incentive for employees to commit to a company and view cashing out as diluting this sentiment.

Between the lines: “I just have this fundamental belief that the way the system is set up isn’t friendly for employees,” says Hurst. “It isn’t set up for team members of tech companies to win along the way.”

  • “If you expect someone to give you five, six, seven, even a decade of their life, people are going to have life events happen—having [equity] on paper doesn’t actually help you.”

Pipe is now orchestrating annual secondary sales, letting every employee sell some vested equity, no questions asked, says Hurst.

  • The company's existing investors have become regular participants on the buyer side of these transactions.
  • While Pipe itself hasn't used these sales to buy back some of its own equity, Hurst says it's entirely possible it may do that at some point.

The bottom line: “We’ve seen the evolution of capital come in and position themselves as ‘founder friendly’—I think the next phase is for founders to be more ‘team friendly.’”

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Dec 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Windfall IPO profits exceed dot-com bubble record

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

When is making billions of dollars easier than falling off a log? The answer: When giant Wall Street firms like BlackRock and Fidelity get allocated large chunks of stock in white-hot companies. The following day those shares end up being worth vastly more than the investors paid for them.

Why it matters: More money has been made this way in 2020 than in any prior year, even including the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

  • Major companies are postponing their IPOs as a result, worried that they'd effectively be giving billions of dollars away to undeserving investors.
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Renewed Paycheck Protection Program again set to cover VC-backed companies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress and the White House are continuing their tortoise act on economic stimulus, all while telling us that help is almost certainly, maybe, on its way.

The state of play: One thing most elected officials agree on is the need for a reauthorized Paycheck Protection Program, which would provide forgivable loans to struggling small businesses.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 15, 2020 - Economy & Business

SPACs could fuel next round of digital media wars

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Digital media companies are looking to consolidate with the help of SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies), an increasingly popular alternative for businesses to raise money via a public offering, without undertaking a traditional IPO process.

Driving the news: Group Nine Media is considering using a blank-check company to acquire some of its competitors, The Wall Street Journal reports.

