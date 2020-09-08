AngelList debuts service to manage startups' secondary stock sales

AngelList is debuting Transfers, a new service to facilitate secondary stock sales for more mature startups.

Why it matters: Shareholder liquidity continues to be a challenge for startups as companies still remain private for many years.

Details: As with its other services, AngelList provides software and all the legal management on the backend to the startup.

AngelList also packages all the new shareholders into one single entity on the cap table to avoid making it messier.

Startups can set these up to be recurring as well, if they want to do regular liquidity events for early shareholders — every 12 or 18 months, for example.

AngelList generates revenue by charging the companies for executing transactions.

Between the lines: "What started to happen was that some of these late-stage companies wanted the [VC fund] managers on our platform involved with their company but they weren't investors already," Avlok Kohli, CEO of AngelList's venture-focused business, tells Axios of the new service's origin.