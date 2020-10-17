18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why minority voter participation matters

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Legal barriers have contributed to limiting voter turnout among people of color. But if people of color voted at the rate of white voters, it would immediately alter who gets elected and what policies they pursue.

Why it matters: In the 2018 midterm elections, all major racial and ethnic groups saw a double-digit increase in their voter participation compared to the 2014 midterms, per Pew Research Center.

The 2020 election marks the first time in history that Latinos will be the largest minority ethnic or racial group in the electorate, with 32 million eligible voters.

  • The eligible Asian-American voting population has more than doubled over the last 20 years.
  • The participation gap between Black and white voters has been shrinking.
  • The Native American vote alone could be large enough to swing the results of the presidential election in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, a Des Moines Register/USA Today report found.

Black voter turnout surpassed 65% in both presidential elections when Barack Obama was on the ballot, per Census data, the only times Black voters participated at higher rates than whites.

  • If not for that turnout, Mitt Romney might have defeated Obama in 2012, an Associated Press analysis found.

Just under half of eligible Latino voters vote in presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center.

  • At least 4 million Latinos have turned 18 since the 2016 election. While young adults are less likely than their elders to vote, Latinos could flex their power as this generation ages.

More than 11 million Asian Americans are able to cast a vote this year — a 139% increase since 2000, according to Pew Research Center — and have become solidly Democratic over the past three decades.

  • Their sway is concentrated in a few states: California, New York, and Texas, per Pew.
  • Indian Americans are most likely of any Asian origin group to be Democrats; Vietnamese Americans have historically been most aligned with Republicans, according to 2018 survey by AAPI Data.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: More Than A Vote targets young voters on "NBA 2K21"

Courtesy: More Than A Vote

In an attempt to reach young Black voters where they already consume media, More Than A Vote — the voting rights group led by LeBron James and other Black athletes — will debut a new series on "NBA 2KTV" today, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Instead of producing PSA-style videos and relying on traditional news networks, More Than A Vote will reach potential voters when they login to play "NBA 2K21," the latest edition of the top-selling video game franchise.

Stef W. Kight
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

College Reaction poll: More college students would protest Trump win

Data: College Reaction/Axios Poll; Note: 3.3% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Six in 10 college students say they'll shame friends who can vote but don't — and four in 10 plan to engage in protests if President Trump wins reelection, a new College Reaction survey for Axios finds.

Why it matters: These measures of intensity bolster findings from several recent surveys that suggest the election may draw higher than normal turnout from young voters, boosting Joe Biden's prospects — and fueling mass demonstrations if Trump prevails.

Mike AllenSara Fischer
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden changes channel on "Trump Show"

Joe Biden checks out a classic car at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Joe Biden not only crushed President Trump in ratings for their head-to-head town halls, Biden was a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.

By the numbers: Biden had a bigger combined audience for town halls on ABC + NBC than Trump did for his ABC and NBC town halls. Biden drew 20.8 million for the two town halls combined, while Trump had 17.3 million.

