Why consultants love hybrid work

As coronavirus cases rise and fall, companies continue to grapple with the return to work: Should we ask workers to come to the office? Should we go remote forever? If we do hybrid, what does that look like?

Why it matters: Finding the answers to all of those questions is a windfall for consultants.

The return-to-office dilemma is the best thing to happen to consultants since Y2K, Bloomberg's Matthew Boyle reports.

All of the big consulting firms — like McKinsey, BCG, EY, Deloitte and more — have gotten into the remote work consulting game.

These "transformation services" the firms offer can cost anywhere from $5 million to $10 million per project, writes Boyle.

So with companies in every industry and of every size lining up to get answers, solving the return-to-work conundrum is turning into a lucrative business.

What to watch: Yes, consultants are offering their advice on hybrid work, but no one really knows what's coming or what work will look like when the pandemic is finally behind us.