Why consultants love hybrid work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As coronavirus cases rise and fall, companies continue to grapple with the return to work: Should we ask workers to come to the office? Should we go remote forever? If we do hybrid, what does that look like?

Why it matters: Finding the answers to all of those questions is a windfall for consultants.

  • The return-to-office dilemma is the best thing to happen to consultants since Y2K, Bloomberg's Matthew Boyle reports.

All of the big consulting firms — like McKinsey, BCG, EY, Deloitte and more — have gotten into the remote work consulting game.

  • These "transformation services" the firms offer can cost anywhere from $5 million to $10 million per project, writes Boyle.
  • So with companies in every industry and of every size lining up to get answers, solving the return-to-work conundrum is turning into a lucrative business.

What to watch: Yes, consultants are offering their advice on hybrid work, but no one really knows what's coming or what work will look like when the pandemic is finally behind us.

  • Brad Bell, director of the Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies at Cornell told Boyle, "I've studied remote work for two decades, but what we experienced over the last year and a half is nothing like what we studied."

Oriana GonzalezAshley GoldJacque Schrag
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Red states crack down on abortion pills

Data: Guttmacher and Axios research; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

As the Supreme Court signals a potential end to Roe v. Wade, abortion rights activists are heralding abortion pills as a potential option in places where clinics may have to close — but several red states are already cracking down on the pills.

The big picture: Almost half of U.S. states have banned or tightly restricted abortion pills — two medicines named Mifepristone and Misoprostol — and more could soon follow suit.

Kierra Frazier
14 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states overnight on Friday, leaving in their wake widespread destruction of property, rolling power outages and at least several dozen dead.

State of Play: More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky, and around two dozen others are estimated to have died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated 15 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky governor: Death toll could exceed 100 from overnight tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11 after a tornado swept through the area. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The death toll may exceed 100 after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday to deploy resources to help in the search and rescue efforts in western Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor's office.

