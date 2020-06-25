1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Why Axios now capitalizes Black

Part of Axios' ongoing conversation about inclusion is how we use language. This week, we began capitalizing Black when referring to people or communities who identify as Black.

There's a growing desire within Black communities to reflect Black culture, and acknowledge the fact that not all who identify as Black are from Africa or have descended from people from Africa.

  • We've also adopted AP's recommendation to uppercase Indigenous when referring to people who were the original inhabitants of a place.

Our change is based partly on guidance from AP, which adopted the capitalization as its official style last week, and the National Association of Black Journalists

  • AP's John Daniszewski, vice president for standards, wrote that the change conveys "an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color, not a person."

🎧 Axios executive editor Sara Kehaulani Goo told host Niala Boodhoo on our new podcast, "Axios Today":

  • "I'm Native Hawaiian. I'm Asian American ... Those are capitalized. So's Hispanic. So's Latino."
  • "So at some point, you realize that we're not consistent in how we refer to different communities of people and their identities. It conveys respect, and I think that's why it matters."

What's next: AP said it expects to decide within a month whether to capitalize "white."

  • Among the considerations: what the change might mean outside the U.S.

Jacob Knutson
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYT polling shows Biden leading Trump in 6 key battleground states

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump in six key battleground states, according to New York Times/Siena College polling released Thursday.

Why it matters: The states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina — were all won by Trump in 2016 and were instrumental in his Electoral College victory.

Mike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Democrats' (mostly) virtual convention

Joe Biden speaks last week in Darby, Pa. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

Democrats are trying to make a virtue of necessity by modernizing the rusty convention format for a mostly virtual gathering in Milwaukee in August, with up to 1,000 people in real life but extensive use of videos and remotes.

What's planned: The program will be shorter — 8 to 11 p.m. ET over four nights, instead of starting at the traditional 4 or 5 p.m. And there'll be fewer speeches, with a mix of live and taped segments from around the country.

Kim Hart
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: College students want tuition discount for online classes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 90% of college students say they should pay less in tuition if schools are only offering online classes, per a College Pulse survey of 5,000 full-time undergraduate college students across 215 universities.

Why it matters: Higher education institutions across the country are planning to rely heavily on remote learning this fall as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19.

