WHO: Data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatics

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Contact tracing data from around the globe suggests that while there are instances of asymptomatic coronavirus patients transmitting the virus to others, they are not "a main driver" of new infections, World Health Organization officials said at a press conference Monday.

Why it matters: Evidence early on suggested that person-to-person transmission among people who didn't experience symptoms could lead to outbreaks that would be difficult to control. Young people and healthy people who did not experience symptoms were also suspected to be potential carriers to more vulnerable populations.

The big picture: The WHO is now relying on data obtained through contact tracing, said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

  • “We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They’re following asymptomatic cases. They’re following contacts. And they’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It’s very rare."
  • In the press conference Monday, Kerkhove said there are fewer asymptomatic patients than previously thought.
  • "[I]f you actually go back and say how many of them are truly asymptomatic, we find out that many have really mild disease, very mild disease, they’re not quote unquote COVID symptoms, meaning they may not have developed fever yet."

Between the lines: Don't treat these statements as a permission to treat a lack of symptoms as a "get out of social distancing" free card.

  • Infected people can be contagious well before experiencing symptoms.
  • "Some modeling studies suggest 40-60% of spread is from people when they didn’t have symptoms," tweeted Ashish Jha, incoming dean at the Brown School of Public Health.
  • Singapore's coronavirus task force also said Monday that it believes half of the country's new COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic based on testing data, Reuters reports.

The bottom line: These statements are a reminder of just how little we understand about this virus.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 on Sunday morning. 3.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

New Zealand is now free of coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news briefing on Monday that she "did a little dance" around her lounge room when she was told there were no active cases. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

There are no known novel coronavirus cases in New Zealand for the first time since COVID-19 arrived in the country on Feb. 28.

Details: Following confirmation that the country's last remaining case had recovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that all remaining domestic restrictions would be lifted at midnight local time. However, the border will remain closed to all but returning Kiwis.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Low-income, majority-black neighborhoods in Washington D.C. are getting hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The disparities from the virus around the country reflect the racial and socioeconomic trends that have sparked mass protests only miles from these neighborhoods.

