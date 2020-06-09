58 mins ago - Health

WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization clarified comments an official made on Monday that called asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus "very rare," saying in a press conference that these carriers do take part in spreading the virus but that more information is needed to know by how much.

What they're saying: WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove clarified Tuesday that patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms. In addition, some patients transmit the virus before developing symptoms. Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic," rather than asymptomatic.

  • Van Kerkhov said the WHO estimates 16% of people are asymptomatic and can transmit the virus. Some models suggest up to 40% of coronavirus transmission might be due to asymptomatic spread, she added, but much more information is needed.
  • Van Kerkhove stressed that her comments on Monday were specific to particular studies and did not represent a new policy or direction. The WHO said it regrets saying that asymptomatic spread is "very rare."

Why it matters: The WHO's comments about asymptomatic transmission caused mass public confusion, as experts online pointed to several studies and modeling that have shown asymptomatic spread occurs.

  • Van Kerkhove did say Monday that preliminary evidence from the earliest outbreaks showed people who don't show symptoms aren't the "main driver" of new infections.
  • But the entire transcript from Monday shows she was stressing that governments should focus on detecting and isolating those with symptoms because asymptomatic people can be difficult to trace.

The big picture: After the press conference Monday, many in the public health community expressed disbelief that the WHO would disregard asymptomatic patients, especially since the threat of asymptomatic spread has shaped many government lockdown policies.

  • Several studies have shown that asymptomatic spread exists, including one from the Annals of Internal Medicine that showed a likelihood that approximately 40% to 45% of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 will remain asymptomatic and can spread the virus unknowingly.
  • Harvard's Global Health Institute wrote in a memo responding to the WHO's comments that "all of the best evidence suggests that people without symptoms can and do readily spread SARS-CoV2."
  • The director of the institute Ashish Jha wrote in a Twitter thread that asymptomatic spread is the "Achille's heal of this outbreak," and called on the WHO to provide data when making statements that could affect public behavior.

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

WHO: Data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatics

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Editor’s note: The WHO clarified the comments it made, as reported below, saying that asymptomatic carriers do take part in spreading the coronavirus. Read more here.

Contact tracing data from around the globe suggests that while there are instances of asymptomatic coronavirus patients transmitting the virus to others, they are not "a main driver" of new infections, World Health Organization officials said at a press conference Monday.

Why it matters: Evidence early on suggested that person-to-person transmission among people who didn't experience symptoms could lead to outbreaks that would be difficult to control. Young people and healthy people who did not experience symptoms were also suspected to be potential carriers to more vulnerable populations.

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 7,155,952 — Total deaths: 407,145 — Total recoveries — 3,319,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 1,963,828 — Total deaths: 111,014 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus — Social distancing may have prevented 5 million U.S. deaths.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  5. Business: More businesses were lost in the last 3 months than all of the Great Recession.
