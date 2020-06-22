36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. Army soldier charged with plotting white supremacist terrorist attack

Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

U.S. Army soldier Ethan Melzer has been charged with terrorism offenses after allegedly sending information on his unit to the neo-Nazi group O9A in the hopes of facilitating a "mass casualty" attack on his fellow soldiers, the Justice Department announced Monday.

What they're saying: "Melzer allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully revealing its location, strength, and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group," said acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss

  • "As alleged, Melzer was motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal," Strauss added.

What we know: Melzer joined the Army in 2018 and joined O9A in 2019, according to DOJ. O9A is known to actively support white supremacy and anti-semitism, and expresses admiration for Nazis and Islamic jihadists.

  • The soldier acknowledged in written communities that he could die in a potential attack on his unit, but stated, "who gives a [f*ck] ... it would be another war ... I would’ve died successfully ... cause [] another 10 year war in the Middle East would definitely leave a mark."
  • Melzer openly called himself a traitor in a voluntary FBI interview and said he intended for the attack to kill as many of his fellow service members as possible.

Black Senate candidates could make history in 2020

Clockwise from top left: Mike Espy, Joy-Ann Reid, Jaime Harrison, Royce West, Raphael Warnock, Charles Booker.

There are five black men running for U.S. Senate in the South as Democrats who could not only make history, but are using this unique moment to have difficult, intimate conversations about being black in America.

Why it matters: There have only been 10 black senators in U.S. history, and it wasn't until 2013 that two African Americans simultaneously served in the Senate.

Andrew Yang on making stimulus permanent

Two new studies show that the federal stimulus slowed, or even reversed, projected increases in U.S. poverty this year.

On today's episode of Axios Re:Cap, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins to discuss if the stimulus can be seen as a test run for universal basic income and his conversations with Joe Biden about the idea.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 9,015,582 — Total deaths: 469,378 — Total recoveries — 4,468,902Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,298,696 — Total deaths: 120,225 — Total recoveries: 622,133 — Total tested: 27,084,900Map.
  3. Trump administration: Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus — Trump to expand coronavirus-related immigration restrictions.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases — Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate."
  5. Business: Americans increase deposits as banks cut back on lending.
