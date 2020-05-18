White House workforce policy board to hold first virtual meeting

Ivanka Trump will Zoom Tuesday with Apple's Tim Cook, Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson, the National Association of Manufacturers' Jay Timmons and other CEOs, as the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meets entirely virtually for the first time.

The big picture: The White House says the discussion will include "the need for better digital infrastructure and home connectivity." Ivanka Trump added that the White House is grateful that "online learning platforms are stepping up during this crisis to meet American students and workers where they are.