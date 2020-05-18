23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House workforce policy board to hold first virtual meeting

Ivanka Trump tours Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md., on Friday. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Ivanka Trump will Zoom Tuesday with Apple's Tim Cook, Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson, the National Association of Manufacturers' Jay Timmons and other CEOs, as the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meets entirely virtually for the first time.

The big picture: The White House says the discussion will include "the need for better digital infrastructure and home connectivity." Ivanka Trump added that the White House is grateful that "online learning platforms are stepping up during this crisis to meet American students and workers where they are.

Go deeper

The pandemic downturn might yield a new startup wave

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The American economy is in a dark period right now, but some in Silicon Valley are optimistic it could spawn a generation of startups whose founders are finally getting the nudge they needed to make the leap.

Why it matters: It may sound counterintuitive to launch new businesses in the middle of an economic crash, but it's worked during past downturns, and Silicon Valley's founders and investors remain willing, so far, to keep rolling the dice.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Technology

Trump’s energy chief: Banks are "redlining" oil and gas investments

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Bank restrictions on the financing of oil and gas drilling in the Arctic are akin to past practices —known as redlining — of not loaning to communities of color, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Axios in an exclusive interview.

The big picture: A decades-long battle over Arctic drilling is suddenly escalating even as the world grapples with a pandemic. Five of America’s six biggest banks have recently announced they won’t finance oil and gas development in the Arctic, prompting conservative and industry backlash.

Go deeper (3 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 4,730,323 — Total deaths: 315,482 — Total recoveries — 1,739,743Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,486,742 — Total deaths: 89,564 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  4. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available — Mark Cuban calls for government to hire millions of contact tracers to stem unemployment
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy