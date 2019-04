Why it matters: The Palestinians have boycotted the Trump administration since December 2017 over the president's Jerusalem embassy announcement, but the White House still hopes they'll change course after seeing the peace plan. The Palestinian President said he will be ready to engage if the plan includes a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

What he's saying: Greenblatt tweeted today, "To the [Palestinian Authority]: Our plan will greatly improve Palestinian lives & create something very different than what exists. It’s a realistic plan to thrive/prosper even if it means compromises. It’s not a 'sell out' — if the plan isn’t realistic, no one can deliver it. The Palestinian future is in your hands — we hope you use your power wisely and in a way that helps Palestinians live happier and better lives. It’s time for them to thrive."

Netanyahu's nationalistic rhetoric on the campaign trail won't help the White House sell any peace plan the Palestinians might consider. He pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank if re-elected.

What's next: The White House peace plan isn't expected to be published until at least mid-June. The exact date will be influenced by the formation of the new Israeli government, the Jewish holiday of Passover, the Muslim month of Ramadan and other national days on both sides.

