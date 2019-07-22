The Trump administration is planning another meeting with tech leaders Monday, this time bringing together the heads of some of the country's biggest chipmakers to meet with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

What's happening: A source tells Axios that the companies were told the meeting's agenda was simply "economic issues." However, given the invite list, the discussion is expected to focus on tariffs and China broadly, and the topic of Huawei and the administration's ban on its products is expected to be at the top of the list.