The Trump administration is planning another meeting with tech leaders Monday, this time bringing together the heads of some of the country's biggest chipmakers to meet with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
What's happening: A source tells Axios that the companies were told the meeting's agenda was simply "economic issues." However, given the invite list, the discussion is expected to focus on tariffs and China broadly, and the topic of Huawei and the administration's ban on its products is expected to be at the top of the list.
- Among those on the invite list are Qualcomm and Intel, both of whom do significant business in China and with Huawei, specifically.
Why it matters: Several U.S. companies say the broad ban on business with Huawei, especially in the unit that makes phones and laptops, is hurting American companies without protecting national security.
- In June, President Trump announced he would lift many of the restrictions, but left details unclear.
The bottom line: If nothing else, perhaps the companies will leave with a better understanding of the Trump administration's moving-target rules.
