Scoop: White House taps Hawley to take aim at tech shield

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

At the request of the Trump administration, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is working on new legislation targeting the tech industry's liability shield, a source familiar with the effort told Axios.

Why it matters: The Hawley bill will be an additional threat against platforms like Facebook and Twitter following President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at curbing their legal protections from content posted by users.

Details: The legislation would open platforms to legal liability if they enforce their terms of services in unequal or uneven ways, including by making politically motivated moderation decisions.

  • That would be a reversal from the broad immunity from lawsuits over both user-posted content and making moderation calls like taking down posts and banning user accounts that platforms have under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.
  • Hawley and his office have had multiple conversations with senior White House and Justice Department on revisiting Section 230, the source said. They have shared draft text of the measure with other Senate offices seeking cosponsors, and the bill could be introduced as early as next week.

The big picture: The Trump administration and others on the right claim that online platforms have a heavier hand in moderating conservative views online.

  • Democrats too have been critical of the protections Section 230 offers, but want to see platforms better moderate false or harmful content online.

Exclusive: Advocacy group targets Facebook's and Google's ad model

Photo: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook and Google should be broken up and stripped of their liability shield if they continue to sell advertising, argues progressive think tank the American Economic Liberties Project in a policy brief out Wednesday.

The big picture: The report ties together three major threads of the techlash: the idea that tech giants are too big; the concern that they harvest too much private data; and the threat to rein them in by taking away their broad legal immunity.

Senate Judiciary gives Graham sweeping subpoena powers in review of Russia probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham. Photo: Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines Thursday to allow its chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to subpoena former Obama administration officials as part of the GOP-led probe into the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Why it matters: Graham now has sweeping authority to subpoena documents and more than 50 individuals related to the Russia investigation, including former FBI director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Senate panel passes amendment to rename bases named for Confederate generals

Sen. Jim Inhofe. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty Images

The Republican-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment behind closed doors on Wednesday to rename military bases and other assets named after Confederate generals, sources familiar with the vote confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The vote pits the committee's Republicans against President Trump, who has vowed to "not even consider" any such measure. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Trump would not sign legislation, including the annual defense authorization bill, that includes language about renaming bases.

