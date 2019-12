Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has arranged a conflict resolution session at the White House between the nation's two top health officials, according to three administration officials. President Trump himself is likely to join, one of the officials said.

Why it matters: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma are engaged in a bitter feud that has exploded into the public eye over the last few weeks.