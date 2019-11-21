White House agrees to full Senate trial if House impeaches Trump

The White House along with Senate Republicans agreed on Thursday to hold a full Senate trial if the House votes to impeach President Trump, Politico reports.

What we know: A group of Republicans met privately with Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway and White House counsel Pat Cipollone Thursday morning to outline a strategy for a possible impeachment trial. The White House wants the Senate to hold a trial that does not overtly dismiss the articles of impeachment, two meeting attendees told Politico.