White House debuts redesigned Rose Garden

The new Rose Garden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House on Saturday unveiled its newly renovated Rose Garden, spearheaded by First Lady Melania Trump and the National Parks Service, and funded by a series of private donations.

The state of play: The design reflects the garden's original layout. Noticeably missing are crabapple trees that had been on-site since the 1960s, but have been removed to an off-site gardening center for care and will eventually be replanted on White House grounds, per CNN's Kate Bennett.

What to watch: The first lady will deliver her speech for the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the newly embellished green space.

Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight

President Trump at the White House on Aug 20. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Why it matters: Trump's tweet comes on the heels of a policy change by the Department of Health and Human Services to block the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests, including for the coronavirus — which has public health experts worried that unreliable COVID-19 tests could go to market.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 23,009,629 — Total deaths: 800,566 — Total recoveries: 14,766,365Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 5,633,879 — Total deaths: 175,588 — Total recoveries: 1,965,056 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
Scoop: Kushner plans trip to Middle East to encourage more Gulf states to normalize with Israel

Jared Kushner. Photo: Getty Images

President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House envoy Avi Berkowitz are expected to travel to the Middle East and visit Israel along with several Gulf states during the first week of September to check on the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Israeli and Arab officials tell me.

The state of play: Kushner and his delegation are expected to congratulate leadership in Israel and the UAE on the normalization deal and get updates on progress of the talks between the countries regarding possible agreements they may want to sign.

