White House debuts redesigned Rose Garden

The White House on Saturday unveiled its newly renovated Rose Garden, spearheaded by First Lady Melania Trump and the National Parks Service, and funded by a series of private donations.

The state of play: The design reflects the garden's original layout. Noticeably missing are crabapple trees that had been on-site since the 1960s, but have been removed to an off-site gardening center for care and will eventually be replanted on White House grounds, per CNN's Kate Bennett.

What to watch: The first lady will deliver her speech for the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the newly embellished green space.