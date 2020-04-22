1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House's Rob Blair to move to Commerce Department

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene

Senior White House official Robert Blair on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Robert Blair, a senior White House official who played a key role under former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, is moving to the Commerce Department to serve as director of policy, two sources familiar with his plans tell Axios and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed.

What we're hearing: Blair is expected to focus on 5G, rebalancing the relationship with China and reopening the economy after the coronavirus lockdowns, one of the sources said.

  • “I am thrilled that Rob Blair has chosen to join the Department of Commerce to serve as our Director of Policy and Strategic Planning," Ross told Axios.
  • "Rob’s experience on Capitol Hill, at the Office of Management and Budget, and as Assistant to the President and the Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff, and Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy at the White House will be incredibly valuable to our Department as we continue our work to execute on the President’s bold agenda.”

The backstory: Blair was a senior adviser for Mulvaney, then worked closely with National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on the Trump administration's international 5G strategy.

  • Blair has told colleagues he’s now looking forward to contributing to the president’s 5G agenda by fleshing out the domestic policy.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

First look: Victoria Coates denies being "Anonymous"

Graphic: Axios

President Trump's former deputy national security adviser, Victoria Coates, is denying new allegations that she is "Anonymous" — the author behind a New York Times op-ed and later a book detailing a resistance movement against President Trump within his own administration.

What she's saying: "The allegations published in Real Clear Investigations are utterly false. I am not Anonymous, and I do not know who Anonymous is," Coates says in a new statement obtained by Axios.

Go deeperArrowApr 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Dave Lawler

Poll: Voters worry Trump has made America less respected

Trump at the G7. Photo: Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

A poll designed to test President Trump’s vulnerabilities on foreign policy finds that 56% of voters in 12 battleground states believe he has made America less respected in the world, compared to 31% who say America is now more respected.

By the numbers: Among the 16% of voters who remain undecided ahead of November’s election, 59% agree that Trump is making the U.S. less respected, compared to 16% who say the U.S. is now more respected.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - World
Ina Fried

Tech rivals urge U.K. to find 5G alternative to Huawei

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The anti-Huawei movement continues even as attention shifts to the coronavirus, with a group of tech firms urging the U.K. to find alternatives to using Huawei gear in 5G networks.

The big picture: The approach they propose has also been pursued by some in the White House, though many have cast doubt on its viability, especially in the short term.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - Technology