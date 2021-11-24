Sign up for our daily briefing

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons.

  • "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing.

Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison reform and after Tlaib was challenged on her stance by Axios' Jonathan Swan in an "Axios on HBO" interview.

  • "[E]veryone's like, 'Oh my God, we're going to just release everybody.' That's not — ," Tlaib said in the interview, which aired Sunday.
  • Swan interjected that the BREATHE Act "actually says: Release everyone" from federal prisons over 10 years.

In the "Axios on HBO" interview, Swan asked to what extent Tlaib has wrestled with potential downsides to the reforms:

  • Tlaib: "But did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now?"
  • Swan: "But there are, like, human traffickers."
  • Tlaib: "Oh, I know. ... Look at who's in prison now ... folks that are mentally ill, that have substance-abuse problems ... And obviously there's a process of looking at how can we get away from mass incarceration, and move towards care first."

On Tuesday, Psaki reiterated that Biden does not support defunding the police, adding that "he would not support legislation that includes it."

  • "He thinks measures like that will make us less safe," she added.

Axios
Nov 22, 2021 - Axios on HBO

"Axios on HBO": Swan challenges Tlaib on emptying federal prisons

On "Axios on HBO," Jonathan Swan challenged Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on the sweep of a plan for closing federal prisons that she has endorsed, and is supported by some criminal-justice activists.

  • "[E]veryone's like, 'Oh my God, we're going to just release everybody.' That's not — ," Tlaib said.
  • Swan interjected that the BREATHE Act "actually says: Release everyone" from federal prisons over 10 years.
Ben Montgomery
15 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

Guards tout white supremacy in Florida's prisons

Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Florida’s prisons are riddled with white supremacist guards who inflict violence on Black inmates, often with impunity, per the Associated Press.

Driving the news: Three current and former Florida guards who were Ku Klux Klan members were convicted of planning the murder of a Black former inmate.

Yes, but: A Florida prisons spokesperson insisted there was no indication of a wider problem of white supremacists working in the prisons, so the state would not investigate further.

But, but, but: AP reporter Jason Dearen then visited the employee parking lot of a north Florida prison and photographed cars and trucks adorned with symbols and stickers associated with white supremacy.

Zachary Basu
40 mins ago - World

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Expand chart
Data: State Department. Axios Visuals.

Taiwan is among the 110 delegations invited to President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list released by the State Department on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Taiwan's inclusion is sure to infuriate the Chinese government, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway territory and opposes any attempts to legitimize it on the international stage.

