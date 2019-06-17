The White House has decided not to invite the Israeli Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon or other Israeli government officials to the Bahrain conference in Manama on June 25, where it plans to launch the economic part of the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, U.S. officials told me.

Why it matters: This is a major setback for the White House's vision for the much-anticipated Bahrain conference, which will now take place without Israeli or Palestinian officials.