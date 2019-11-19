The White House tweeted a memorandum from President Trump's physician on Monday evening about his weekend checkup, denying reports that he had any chest pain or that he was treated for any "acute or urgent issues."

Driving the news: As speculation swirled about an undisclosed medical condition following his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump tweeted that everything was "very good (great!)" following his "yearly physical," and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said he's "healthy and energetic without complaints."