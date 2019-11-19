The White House tweeted a memorandum from President Trump's physician on Monday evening about his weekend checkup, denying reports that he had any chest pain or that he was treated for any "acute or urgent issues."
Driving the news: As speculation swirled about an undisclosed medical condition following his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump tweeted that everything was "very good (great!)" following his "yearly physical," and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said he's "healthy and energetic without complaints."
- The New York Times reported that Trump's two-hour medical examination over the weekend was not on his schedule, unlike his February checkup.
- Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy officer who is the president’s physician, "released scant details" about the physical, unlike the doctor of former President Obama, the NYT noted.
- CNN reported that Trump's visit to Walter Reed "did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam."
- Andrew Vernon, a contributor to the Hill, tweeted, "Sources tell me from Walter Reed the President was being checked out for chest discomfort."