White House blocks Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson from complying with House subpoenas

The White House has instructed former communications director Hope Hicks and former deputy counsel Annie Donaldson not to turn over documents related to their time in the administration, rebuffing subpoenas from the House Judiciary Committee, CNN first reported and Chairman Jerry Nadler later confirmed.

Why it matters: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Monday that the House would vote on June 11 on a contempt resolution for Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, and Attorney General Bill Barr for refusing to comply with subpoenas. It's possible that Hicks and Donaldson could be bundled into that resolution as well, as Democrats look to enforce their subpoenas.