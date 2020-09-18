40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: White House drug price negotiations broke down over $100 "Trump Cards"

President Trump with Mark Meadows, his chief of staff, on Sept. 3 at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Negotiations on a deal between the White House and pharmaceutical industry to lower drug prices broke down last month after Mark Meadows, the president's chief of staff, insisted that drugmakers pay for $100 cash cards to be mailed to seniors before the election, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: Some of the drug companies feared that in agreeing to the prescription cards — reportedly dubbed "Trump Cards" by some in the pharmaceutical industry — they would boost Trump's political standing weeks ahead of Election Day with voters over 65, a group that is crucial to the president's reelection bid, per the Times.

The other side: The White House says it did not expect to put President Trump's name on the cards.

  • Before the introduction of the cards, the White House and the pharmaceutical industry were nearing an agreement in which drug companies would spend $150 billion to address out-of-pocket consumer costs and pay co-pays that older Americans carry in Medicare’s prescription drug program.

Of note: Trump's name was added to the physical coronavirus stimulus checks approved under the CARES Act and sent to millions of Americans earlier this year.

What they're saying: “We could not agree to the administration’s plan to issue one-time savings cards right before a presidential election,” Priscilla VanderVeer, vice president of public affairs at PhRMA, the industry’s largest trade group, told the New York Times.

  • “One-time savings cards will neither provide lasting help, nor advance the fundamental reforms necessary to help seniors better afford their medicines."
  • Judd Deere, a White House spokesperson, did not comment specifically on the savings cards and noted that Trump held back issuing an executive order this summer that would have tied some drug prices to what other countries pay, also called "most-favored nation" drug pricing.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Caitlin Owens: The “most-favored nation” executive order isn’t the worst thing to happen to the pharmaceutical industry.

  • There’s no way the regulations it calls for are implemented before the election, and the Trump administration has dropped almost every major drug policy initiative it has proposed.
  • So the industry doesn’t have to pay for reforms and doesn’t have to look like they’re trying to give Trump a giant political win right before the election, and probably doesn’t need to worry that much about the executive order either.

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Sep 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Pence's former lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force announced that she plans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, while accusing President Trump of costing lives with his pandemic response.

Why it matters: Olivia Troye, who described herself as a life-long Republican, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Ursula Perano
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, the Supreme Court announced Friday evening.

Why it matters: Ginsburg had suffered from serious health issues over the past few years. Her death sets up a fight over filling a Supreme Court seat with less than 50 days until the election.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Virginians line up for hours on first day of early voting

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

In some parts of Virginia, people waited in line up to four hours to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, according to the Washington Post.

The big picture: The COVID-19 pandemic seems to already have an impact on how people cast their votes this election season. As many as 80 million Americans are expected to vote early, by mail or in person, Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm, told Axios in August.

