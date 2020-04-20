A first look at Trump's name on the coronavirus stimulus checks
Photo: U.S. Secret Service
The Secret Service provided a first look at the physical coronavirus stimulus checks bearing President Trump's name on Monday.
The state of play: The agency released the preview as part of a campaign, alongside the Treasury Department, to help Americans identify counterfeits. It cited Trump's name as a "genuine security feature," together with watermarks and microprinting.
What they're saying: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it was his idea to put the president's name on the checks.
- "He is the president, and I think it's a terrific symbol to the American public," Mnuchin said.
- "I'm sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check, and my name is on it," Trump told a White House coronavirus briefing last week.
The big picture: A Treasury spokesperson told USA Today that including Trump's name would not delay delivery of the checks.
- The Washington Post reported that senior IRS officials believed that adding the president's name may have slowed their printing.
Go deeper: New IRS website allows tracking of coronavirus stimulus payment