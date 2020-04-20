33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A first look at Trump's name on the coronavirus stimulus checks

Jacob Knutson

Photo: U.S. Secret Service

The Secret Service provided a first look at the physical coronavirus stimulus checks bearing President Trump's name on Monday.

The state of play: The agency released the preview as part of a campaign, alongside the Treasury Department, to help Americans identify counterfeits. It cited Trump's name as a "genuine security feature," together with watermarks and microprinting.

What they're saying: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it was his idea to put the president's name on the checks.

  • "He is the president, and I think it's a terrific symbol to the American public," Mnuchin said.
  • "I'm sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check, and my name is on it," Trump told a White House coronavirus briefing last week.

The big picture: A Treasury spokesperson told USA Today that including Trump's name would not delay delivery of the checks.

  • The Washington Post reported that senior IRS officials believed that adding the president's name may have slowed their printing.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 759,600 on Sunday, while total deaths have surged past 40,600.

Driving the news: Nursing homes must now report all COVID-19 cases directly to the CDC, and families and patients at the facilities must also be informed, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said during a briefing Sunday.

Alayna Treene

Congress, White House near deal on Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Lawmakers on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue could reach a deal by the end of Sunday night on a new coronavirus spending package that will deliver billions more of emergency funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing.

Driving the news: The bill is expected to include at least $300 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that dried up this week, up from Republicans' original ask of $250 billion.

