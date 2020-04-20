A first look at Trump's name on the coronavirus stimulus checks

The Secret Service provided a first look at the physical coronavirus stimulus checks bearing President Trump's name on Monday.

The state of play: The agency released the preview as part of a campaign, alongside the Treasury Department, to help Americans identify counterfeits. It cited Trump's name as a "genuine security feature," together with watermarks and microprinting.

What they're saying: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it was his idea to put the president's name on the checks.

"He is the president, and I think it's a terrific symbol to the American public," Mnuchin said.

"I'm sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check, and my name is on it," Trump told a White House coronavirus briefing last week.

The big picture: A Treasury spokesperson told USA Today that including Trump's name would not delay delivery of the checks.

The Washington Post reported that senior IRS officials believed that adding the president's name may have slowed their printing.

