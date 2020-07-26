To show President Trump's "renewed focus" on combating COVID-19, the White House is launching a heavy regional media campaign in states that are coronavirus hot spots to educate the public on the importance of following mitigation measures, White House officials tell Axios.

Driving the news: The White House will be blanketing designated marketing areas throughout the Southwest and Midwest with White House doctors and administration officials on air.

"We’re targeting more than 200 bookings in the next two weeks to communicate to emerging hot spots how to avoid spread and what the federal government is doing to help them," one official said.

