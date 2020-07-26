1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: White House launches regional media push to COVID hot spots

To show President Trump's "renewed focus" on combating COVID-19, the White House is launching a heavy regional media campaign in states that are coronavirus hot spots to educate the public on the importance of following mitigation measures, White House officials tell Axios.

Driving the news: The White House will be blanketing designated marketing areas throughout the Southwest and Midwest with White House doctors and administration officials on air.

  • "We’re targeting more than 200 bookings in the next two weeks to communicate to emerging hot spots how to avoid spread and what the federal government is doing to help them," one official said.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has hit a fever pitch, with many lawmakers — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitting they could break for the August recess without a stimulus bill.

The latest: The Senate left for the weekend Thursday evening without even circulating a draft bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations — and many blame the White House.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 16,155,305 — Total deaths: 647,098 — Total recoveries — 9,304,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 4,225,600 — Total deaths: 146,831 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
