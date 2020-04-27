White House cancels coronavirus press briefing
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The White House announced Monday that it canceled its scheduled afternoon coronavirus press briefing.
Why it matters: As Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last week, the Trump administration has moved to limit the briefings, fearing President Trump is overexposed and hurting his polling ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Trump did not take questions at a short briefing on Friday, and the White House did not hold one over the weekend.
