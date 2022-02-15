Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response

Axios

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration has requested $30 billion more to fuel the COVID response, according to sources familiar, but most Republicans — and some Democrats — are less than thrilled about the prospect of spending more money on the pandemic.

Why it matters: The request sets up a clash between lawmakers concerned about pandemic preparedness and those who are reluctant to spend more money against a backdrop of inflation and record-high federal debt.

The big picture: The Omicron wave of the pandemic may be winding down, but experts warn that another variant could be just around the corner, and the world needs to be prepared.

  • Many have said now is the time to invest in next-generation treatments and vaccines, and that we need to have plenty of the existing tools on hand well before another surge begins.
  • “You need to order within the next several months to have vaccines and therapeutics available for later this year," a senior administration official said. “You can’t wait until the next surge.”

Driving the news: “In a Tuesday conversation with congressional staff, HHS discussed the status of COVID response funds as well as the need for additional resources to support securing more life-saving treatments and vaccines, sustaining testing capacity, and investing in research and development of next-generation vaccines," an HHS spokesperson said.

  • A source who was on the HHS call said the administration is asking for an additional $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion for to cover COVID care for the uninsured, and $3.7 billion to address future variants.
  • "These resources would help us continue expanding the tools the country needs to stay ahead of the virus and help us move toward the time when COVID-19 will not disrupt our daily lives.”

Yes, but: There's bipartisan skepticism around the need for more COVID funding, and Republicans in particular are concerned that the administration has mishandled the trillions it's already been given.

  • "Most Republicans and a substantial amount of Dems think there’s already enough out there through [the American Rescue Plan]," said a House Democrat familiar with the subject.
  • "Failing to answer simple questions as to how their last 'COVID-19' spending binge has seemingly left our country less equipped to handle the virus, is the very reason not another dime of so-called 'COVID-relief' dollars should be handed over to this White House, regardless of how noble the cause may sound," House Budget Committee Ranking Member Jason Smith recently wrote in a Fox News op-ed.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says U.S. has "not verified" Russian troop pullback

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden acknowledged reports on Tuesday that Russia has ordered the partial withdrawal of its troops near Ukraine's borders, but stressed that the U.S. has "not yet verified" the Kremlin's claims and that an invasion remains "distinctly possible."

Why it matters: Biden's update from the White House came at a critical moment in the crisis over Russia's massive military buildup, with U.S. officials warning that an invasion of Ukraine could take place as soon "at any moment."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response  — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen — Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Science

Woman becomes third person ever cured of HIV, scientists say

A large red ribbon is seen on the White House to mark World AIDS Day in Washington, D.C on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers said Tuesday that a woman of mixed race has become the third person ever cured of HIV, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Her recovery involved a transplant method using umbilical cord blood, which is more widely available than the adult stem cells needed for bone marrow transplants and doesn't have to match as closely to the recipient. The case could expand the possibility of curing millions more, especially people of color.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow