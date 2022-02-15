Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response

The Biden administration has requested $30 billion more to fuel the COVID response, according to sources familiar, but most Republicans — and some Democrats — are less than thrilled about the prospect of spending more money on the pandemic.

Why it matters: The request sets up a clash between lawmakers concerned about pandemic preparedness and those who are reluctant to spend more money against a backdrop of inflation and record-high federal debt.

The big picture: The Omicron wave of the pandemic may be winding down, but experts warn that another variant could be just around the corner, and the world needs to be prepared.

Many have said now is the time to invest in next-generation treatments and vaccines, and that we need to have plenty of the existing tools on hand well before another surge begins.

“You need to order within the next several months to have vaccines and therapeutics available for later this year," a senior administration official said. “You can’t wait until the next surge.”

Driving the news: “In a Tuesday conversation with congressional staff, HHS discussed the status of COVID response funds as well as the need for additional resources to support securing more life-saving treatments and vaccines, sustaining testing capacity, and investing in research and development of next-generation vaccines," an HHS spokesperson said.

A source who was on the HHS call said the administration is asking for an additional $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion for to cover COVID care for the uninsured, and $3.7 billion to address future variants.

"These resources would help us continue expanding the tools the country needs to stay ahead of the virus and help us move toward the time when COVID-19 will not disrupt our daily lives.”

Yes, but: There's bipartisan skepticism around the need for more COVID funding, and Republicans in particular are concerned that the administration has mishandled the trillions it's already been given.