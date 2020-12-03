White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns

White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigned on Thursday, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: "Farah’s departure, with little over a month remaining in President Trump’s administration, amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that — despite his baseless and dangerous claims to the contrary — Trump lost the 2020 election, and much of his team is now pondering their post-White House future," the Post notes.

What she's saying: Farah, who served in the Trump administration in different capacities for over three years, said in her resignation letter that she was “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure," per the Post.