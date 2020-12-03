Get the latest market trends in your inbox

White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns

Alyssa Farah. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigned on Thursday, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: "Farah’s departure, with little over a month remaining in President Trump’s administration, amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that — despite his baseless and dangerous claims to the contrary — Trump lost the 2020 election, and much of his team is now pondering their post-White House future," the Post notes.

What she's saying: Farah, who served in the Trump administration in different capacities for over three years, said in her resignation letter that she was “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure," per the Post.

  • Farah's last day will be Friday and she plans to launch a consulting firm, the Post reported.
  • Farah did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
34 mins ago - Science

What COVID-19 vaccine trials still need to do

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at record speed, but some experts fear the accelerated regulatory process could interfere with ongoing research about the vaccines.

Why it matters: Even after the first COVID-19 vaccines are deployed, scientific questions will remain about how they are working and how to improve them.

Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Faces of COVID creator on telling the stories of those we've lost

America yesterday lost 2,762 people to COVID-19, per the CDC, bringing the total pandemic toll to 272,525. That's more than the population of Des Moines, Iowa. Or Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Or Toledo, Ohio.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Alex Goldstein, creator of the @FacesofCOVID Twitter account, about sharing the stories behind the statistics.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Health

WSJ: Pfizer expects to ship half as many COVID vaccines as planned in 2020

A Pfizer factory in Puurs, Belgiam on Dec. 3. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech have halved their original estimate for how many coronavirus vaccines will be shipped globally by the end of this year, citing supply-chain issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The U.K. government has ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine — enough to inoculate some 20 million people. The companies now expect to ship 50 million vaccines by the end of 2020, instead of 100 million, per WSJ.

