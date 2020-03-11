Officials from the White House, Congress, nonprofits and business will meet at the White House Wednesday to pursue a "1 Trillion Trees" initiative.

What's happening: The plan, launched in January in Davos, aims to "grow, restore and conserve 1 trillion trees around the world — in a bid to restore biodiversity and help fight climate change," the World Economic Forum said.

At the meeting, the group "will review current and new initiatives, and propose future processes and next steps," according to the White House.

The announced list of participants includes: