White House to pursue "1 Trillion Trees" initiative
A White House tree. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Officials from the White House, Congress, nonprofits and business will meet at the White House Wednesday to pursue a "1 Trillion Trees" initiative.
What's happening: The plan, launched in January in Davos, aims to "grow, restore and conserve 1 trillion trees around the world — in a bid to restore biodiversity and help fight climate change," the World Economic Forum said.
- At the meeting, the group "will review current and new initiatives, and propose future processes and next steps," according to the White House.
The announced list of participants includes:
- Jared Kushner
- Ivanka Trump
- Chris Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination
- Jim Hubbard, Undersecretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment
- Kate McGregor, Deputy Interior Secretary
- Michelle Bekkering, Assistant Administrator, USAID
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff
- Kevin Drogemeier, Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy
- Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)
- Bruce Harris, Vice President of Government Affairs, Walmart
- Justin Adams, Executive Director, World Economic Forum
- Jad Daley, American Forests, President and CEO
- Jay Farrell, Executive Director, National Association of State Foresters
- Jorn Lambert, Executive Vice President of Digital Solutions, Mastercard
- Karen Fang, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America
- Josepfina Brana-Varela, V.P. and Deputy Lead, Forests, World Wildlife Fund
- Michelle Patron, Director of Sustainability Policy, Microsoft
- M. Sanjayan, CEO, Conservation International
- Maggie Cordish, Bipartisan Policy Center
- Mary Mitsos, President and CEO, National Forest Foundation
- Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer, International Paper
- Suzanne DiBianca, Executive Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, Salesforce