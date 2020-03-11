54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House to pursue "1 Trillion Trees" initiative

Mike Allen

A White House tree. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Officials from the White House, Congress, nonprofits and business will meet at the White House Wednesday to pursue a "1 Trillion Trees" initiative.

What's happening: The plan, launched in January in Davos, aims to "grow, restore and conserve 1 trillion trees around the world — in a bid to restore biodiversity and help fight climate change," the World Economic Forum said.

  • At the meeting, the group "will review current and new initiatives, and propose future processes and next steps," according to the White House.

The announced list of participants includes:

  • Jared Kushner
  • Ivanka Trump
  • Chris Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination
  • Jim Hubbard, Undersecretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment
  • Kate McGregor, Deputy Interior Secretary
  • Michelle Bekkering, Assistant Administrator, USAID
  • House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff
  • Kevin Drogemeier, Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy
  • Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)
  • Bruce Harris, Vice President of Government Affairs, Walmart
  • Justin Adams, Executive Director, World Economic Forum
  • Jad Daley, American Forests, President and CEO
  • Jay Farrell, Executive Director, National Association of State Foresters
  • Jorn Lambert, Executive Vice President of Digital Solutions, Mastercard
  • Karen Fang, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America
  • Josepfina Brana-Varela, V.P. and Deputy Lead, Forests, World Wildlife Fund
  • Michelle Patron, Director of Sustainability Policy, Microsoft
  • M. Sanjayan, CEO, Conservation International
  • Maggie Cordish, Bipartisan Policy Center
  • Mary Mitsos, President and CEO, National Forest Foundation
  • Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer, International Paper
  • Suzanne DiBianca, Executive Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, Salesforce

Go deeper

Amy Harder

Republicans to detail climate policies on trees and carbon capture

Rep. Bruce Westerman, who is co-sponsoring the Trillion Trees Act. Photo: Bill Clark/Getty Images

House Republicans will detail one pillar of their three-pronged climate plan on Wednesday, focused on capturing carbon emissions.

Driving the news: The policies include subsidizing tree growth to build more wooden buildings, making permanent a subsidy for technology capturing CO2, and boosting federal support for that same tech.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Kia Kokalitcheva

Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Keith Block is stepping down as co-CEO of Salesforce, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff as the sole chief executive of the company once again.

The big picture: Block, who joined the company in 2013 from Oracle, was promoted to co-CEO less than two years ago to give Benioff more time to focus on other interests. Block will stay on as an adviser to Benioff, the company said.

Meanwhile: Salesforce separately agreed Tuesday to buy Vlocity, which makes cloud-based apps that run on Salesforce's signature platform, for $1.33 billion.

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Disney and Salesforce departures highlight intensifying CEO shuffle

Bob Iger. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

A wave of CEO departures was announced Tuesday, as the chief executives of Mastercard, Salesforce, Thomson Reuters and Disney all had notice of their impending departures made official.

The big picture: The incredibly high-profile turnover announcements are part of what has become an emergent trend at the top of U.S. businesses over the past year.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Economy & Business