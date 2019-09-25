The whistleblower complaint at the heart of a controversy involving President Trump and Ukraine will be released to the House and Senate Intelligence committees at 4pm ET on Wednesday, lawmakers confirmed.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's initial refusal to turn over the complaint led to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's watershed decision on Tuesday to finally support a formal impeachment inquiry. The Washington Post and NBC News reported on Wednesday that acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire threatened to resign if the administration prevented him from testifying freely before Congress on Thursday. The White House and Maguire have denied these reports.