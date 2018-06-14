Stories

Where the U.S. is bombing ISIS in Iraq and Syria

This graphic, based on data released by the Department of Defense, shows how the U.S. military's focus has shifted over more than three years of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

The big picture: “ISIS has largely been eliminated as a terrain-holding organization," according to Chris Kozak, senior analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. But the larger truth that the data doesn't show, he said, is that ISIS "still retains the willpower and safe haven to regrow and potentially regain" the territory it has lost.

Airstrikes